Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan set to hold next interregional cooperation forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. The third interregional forum between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, which will convene representatives from all regions of both nations, is set to take place soon in Khiva, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made after high-level discussions at the Kuksaroy Residence, during which Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan presented statements to the media.

President Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the historic state visit of the Turkmen leader will further reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries and elevate bilateral cooperation to a new stage.

To strengthen regional connectivity, the governments have been instructed to prepare proposals for the development of road, rail, and maritime transport, as well as the joint use of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Energy cooperation was highlighted as one of the key areas of partnership. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration in electricity supply and transit, as well as advancing joint projects in the energy sector across both countries.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between countries has almost doubled in recent years, surpassing $1 billion. The leaders set a new target to increase this figure to $2 billion, primarily by expanding the assortment of goods and boosting mutual supplies.

President Berdimuhamedov arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on November 16–17, during which he also took part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.