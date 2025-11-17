Iran and Russia brainstorm nuclear program in key strategic talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Iran and Russia exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues, including Iran's nuclear program, Trend reports.

In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation.

During the telephone conversation, the Iranian minister touched upon Iran's continued cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the refusal of some Western countries to participate in the snapback mechanism, which provides for the reinstatement of UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, and stated that the IAEA should remain impartial and refrain from steps that could increase tensions.

Araghchi noted the importance of continuing and accelerating dialogue and cooperation between countries in the region as part of joint efforts.

In a telephone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also hailed the formation of a regional cooperation format and expressed Moscow's readiness to continue close cooperation with Tehran.

During the telephone conversation, the parties noted the importance of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program ahead of the next meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and agreed on cooperation and coordination in this format.

The ministers exchanged views on the current state of cooperation and consular issues between the countries.