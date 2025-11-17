Azerbaijani MFA reveals number of landmine victims since Second Karabakh War's end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ As many as 412 people have fallen victim to landmine explosions only since the end of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, landmines continue to claim lives in Azerbaijan.

"Today, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) was seriously injured by a landmine explosion on the border with Armenia.

This humanitarian tragedy that targets civilians, impedes reconstruction, and obstructs safe return is a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

This also highlights the urgent need for accelerated, international support for comprehensive de-mining operations," the ministry added.

As previously reported, a mine detonated in Bala Jafarli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, near the border with Armenia, critically injuring an ANAMA staff member.

Samir Imamverdiyev, born in 1988, was carrying out routine duties when the explosion occurred, resulting in the amputation of his right leg at the heel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel