President Ilham Aliyev approves 'Model Regulations of Central Executive Bodies’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The “Model Regulations of Central Executive Bodies” have been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals for improving the regulations of central executive bodies within six months, taking into account the requirements of the model Regulations approved by this decree, as well as resolve other issues arising from the decree.