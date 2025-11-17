Kazakhstan reveals scope of Estonian investment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Direct investment from Estonia into Kazakhstan has exceeded $128 million since 2005, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the Kazakh president's office.

Speaking during an expanded meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis, Tokayev noted that over 80 Estonian companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan, including in logistics, postal services, and digital platforms, citing firms such as CF&S Kazakhstan LLP, Omniva, and Bolt.

"The presence of a representative Estonian business delegation demonstrates Tallinn’s genuine interest in expanding our partnership," Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan is ready to provide full support to Estonian companies.

The Kazakh president also underscored close cooperation in international organizations and shared approaches on regional and global issues, including peace, stability, and sustainable development.

In addition to economic cooperation, Tokayev highlighted the importance of deepening cultural, educational, and scientific ties as key areas of bilateral collaboration.