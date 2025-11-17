Azerbaijani spokesman airs post on statement of nation's FM at Central Asia meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan attaches special importance to cooperation with fraternal Central Asian countries, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada, commenting on key points of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's statement at the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asian States held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The spokesman recalled that the meeting was aimed at preparing for the Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States, and Azerbaijan became a full participant in this format.

He also noted other key points of the statement:

- Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are united by historical and cultural ties, shared development goals, and a common vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

- Regular high-level contacts strengthen trust and further elevate their allied, strategic partnership.

- Active political and economic dialogue, intergovernmental commissions, and high-level councils play an important role in setting priorities and achieving concrete results.

- The Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan’s major investments in port, railway, and road infrastructure play a significant role in ensuring connectivity.

- The recent agreements reached in Washington on connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will contribute to expanding transit opportunities for international transportation.

- Comprehensive cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas as well as green energy.

- The importance of increasing mutual investments, creating joint ventures, and strengthening business-to-business ties, including partnerships at regional and city levels.

- Azerbaijan is committed to deepening cooperation in culture and education, academic programs, and youth exchanges to strengthen friendship between our peoples.

- The importance of further strengthening institutional cooperation formats and coordinating positions in international organizations.

- Azerbaijan is committed to cooperating with its Central Asian partners to promote peace, partnership, and a sustainable, prosperous future for our region.

