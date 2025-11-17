Uzbekistan keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijani educational institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. School No. 2 in Khanabad, Uzbekistan, plans to collaborate with Azerbaijani schools and universities in the area of ​​its research, Nigora Aliyeva, innovation and entrepreneurship mentor at School No. 2, told Trend on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the STEAM Azerbaijan International Festival (SAF 2025) in Baku.

According to her, Uzbekistan intends to develop international cooperation in the field of STEAM education.

“We are participating in this festival for the first time and are presenting a project on converting rainwater into drinking water. The preparation for the event was enormous, and everything is organized at a high level. We hope that the jury will pay attention to our project and that it will receive further development.

It's important for us to find partners to promote the project. We would like to exchange experience with local schools and universities in order to develop initiatives in the field of science and technology,” she emphasized.

According to the mentor, the team learned about the festival through social networks and sees participation as an opportunity to establish international contacts and exchange knowledge.

STEAM blends science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics into an interdisciplinary program. The arts, creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork are integrated with analytical and technical skills, unlike the STEM model. Physics and biology, computers and digital tools, design and building, music and writing, numbers, and patterns are taught.

