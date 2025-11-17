Euronews office opening ceremony held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The official opening ceremony of the Euronews office in Baku took place on November 17, Trend reports.

The event began with a welcome address by Chairman of Euronews Pedro Vargas David, who emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijani partners and expanding Euronews' presence in the region.

The ceremony featured a presentation of previously implemented joint projects, as well as the recording of an episode of Eurasia Talks, a program dedicated to key political, economic, and social developments in Central Asia and the South Caucasus and their impact on the region's relations with Europe.

Euronews is an international news channel broadcasting in 20 languages. The channel specializes in covering current international events and the development of cooperation between European countries and countries in neighboring regions.