Iran's export dynamics to African continent gaining momentum in 1H2025
Iran's exports to African countries doubled in the first half of the current Iranian year, reaching $675 million. This figure already amounts to 80 percent of Iran’s total exports to the continent last year. Officials expect exports to Africa to hit a new record by the end of the year, supported by joint production models and alternative trade mechanisms.
