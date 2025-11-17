Iran's export dynamics to African continent gaining momentum in 1H2025

Iran's exports to African countries doubled in the first half of the current Iranian year, reaching $675 million. This figure already amounts to 80 percent of Iran’s total exports to the continent last year. Officials expect exports to Africa to hit a new record by the end of the year, supported by joint production models and alternative trade mechanisms.

