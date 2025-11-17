Azerbaijan, Italy discuss cooperation in military education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A delegation led by Major General Gunduz Abdulov, Rector of the National Defense University of Azerbaijan, visited the Center for Higher Studies in Italy, Trend reports.

Colonel General Stefano Mannino, Director of the Center for Advanced Studies at the National Defense University of Italy, emphasized that the existing cooperation between the two countries in military education is based on a reliable partnership and mutual trust.

Major General Gunduz Abdulov noted that the meetings and discussions will create new opportunities for further bilateral cooperation in military education, facilitate the exchange of experience, and expand cooperation between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy.

Then, the guests were shown a presentation on the history of the Center for Advanced Studies, its educational model, and the institution's strategic goals and main activities. Members of the Azerbaijani delegation received detailed answers to their questions.