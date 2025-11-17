Azerbaijan and Netherlands going over their bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Division at the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands Caroline Ramaekers held meetings with government agencies and official partners to discuss political dialogue, bilateral relations, and opportunities to further deepen cooperation between her country and Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Dutch embassy.

Ramaekers also met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, as well as Acting Head of the European Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Investment opportunities for Dutch companies, the local business environment, and the export potential of Azerbaijani products to the Dutch market were also discussed.

She also visited the AIR Center and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, where she exchanged views on regional political and economic trends, as well as the Middle Corridor.

During her visit to ADA University, she held sincere and meaningful discussions with students and faculty.

