Kazakhstan, Turkic Investment Fund discuss opportunities for joint investment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yerlan Kosherbayev met with Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF), to discuss the fund’s development and future collaboration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed outcomes from the 12th Turkic Council Summit held on October 7 in Gabala and explored ways to deepen TIF’s role as a key driver of economic cooperation within the Turkic and Islamic world.

Kosherbayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting the fund’s growth, while Amreyev provided updates on the ongoing institutionalization process and the creation of TIF’s project portfolio.

The discussion also covered potential partnerships with other international institutions, including Islamic finance entities such as the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Organization for Food Security, highlighting opportunities to expand the fund’s regional and global impact.