Azerbaijan turning from observer to decision-making actor in Central Asian scope - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan is turning from an observer to a decision-making actor in the Central Asian scope, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the 7th Central Asian Consultative Meeting held in Tashkent can be considered not only a diplomatic visit but also a transition to a new stage of interregional integration.

He pointed out that this meeting is a watershed moment that strengthens the strategic framework of Azerbaijan's ties with Central Asia.

The analyst pointed out that this step encompasses three pivotal implications.

"Azerbaijan is no longer an observer in the region but an actor participating in the formation of decisions. The Caspian basin is becoming a single regional geopolitical space. Coordination on the Middle Corridor and energy projects is becoming more institutionalized.

This decision also shows that the Central Asian states consider Azerbaijan a natural partner for regional stability and economic integration. The transit-logistics issues that Ilham Aliyev emphasized at the meeting are not accidental. Today, the Middle Corridor is not just an alternative transport line but a crucial artery for the reshaping of Eurasian trade," he explained.

Garayev mentioned that Azerbaijan wears three hats in this context.

"The first is the most stable logistics bridge over the Caspian Sea, a fast transit hub. With the introduction of digital customs checkpoints, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and Baku Port can be shown as the main way to access Europe. The second is that increasing coordination of Central Asian countries with Azerbaijan can accelerate the transition to the principles of unified management of this corridor.

And the third is that Azerbaijan has been acting as a natural partner for Central Asian countries in terms of energy exports and electricity and gas connections for many years. What was discussed in Tashkent means not only an economic renewal but also a renewal of the geopolitical power map. If these projects are successfully implemented, Azerbaijan will become one of the main elements of the energy security architecture between Central Asia and Europe," he mentioned.

The analyst highlighted that the factor of cultural and religious affinity, emphasized by President Ilham Aliyev in his speech, is one of the main pillars of relations between Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

"These ties allow for smooth political decision-making and form emotional capital for long-term cooperation. The 7th Consultative Meeting in Tashkent is not just a diplomatic event for Azerbaijan—it's the beginning of a new stage of interregional integration. Azerbaijan's full participation in this platform brings new dynamics to the political, economic, and security architecture of Central Asia," Garayev added.

