Azerbaijan confirms venue for WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ The Baku Olympic Stadium will serve as the main venue for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator of WUF13, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps, Trend reports.

“Following the standards set during COP29, WUF13 will ensure easy accessibility, efficient logistics, and exceptional hospitality for all participants,” Guliyev said.

He highlighted the unprecedented pace of global urbanization, noting that while rapid urban transformation creates opportunities for prosperity, innovation, and development, it also presents serious challenges related to housing, infrastructure, climate resilience, and social inclusion.

“In recent years, many international platforms have increasingly focused on the intersection of urbanization and climate change,” he added.

WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026. The forum is organized through a collaboration between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) and the Azerbaijani government, bringing together representatives from governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth and academic circles, as well as international organizations from across the globe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel