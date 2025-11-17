Chinese travel industry prepares to launch fresh packages to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Chinese tour operators plan to use the experience and information gained in Azerbaijan to develop new tour packages focused on this country, said Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau at the China Visitors Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that this initiative further strengthens cooperation in the field of tourism between China and Azerbaijan:

“This platform further strengthens contacts between representatives of the tourism industry of both countries. Among the events held in China this year, the impact of this meeting is particularly impressive,” he added.