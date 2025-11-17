Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry shares social media post on National Revival Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ November 17- National Revival Day represents a significant milestone in Azerbaijan’s journey toward national self-awareness, freedom, and statehood, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) wrote in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

The post stated that today, the Azerbaijani people showcase their unity, national resolve, and commitment to independence, marking a moment of special significance as the starting point on the path toward the restoration of our state sovereignty.

“Azerbaijan continues consistent efforts to strengthen our independence, ensure the country’s economic and social development, and pursue principled and active policies on the international stage. On this holiday, we wish our people prosperity, security, and sustainable progress,” the post reads.

