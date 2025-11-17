ADB opens new doors for Kyrgyz MSMEs with tailored credit solutions
The number of MSMEs benefiting from these guarantees rose to 977, while nonperforming guaranteed loans accounted for 4.6 percent of total guaranteed lending.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy