Uzbekistan, GIZ unveil practical guides to unlock EU GSP+ export potential

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has developed comprehensive guides designed to enhance the export capacity of domestic producers and optimize the utilization of the GSP+ trade preferences system for accessing the European Union market, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

As part of the project, two manuals were developed:

Exporting Textile Products to the EU Market Using the GSP+ Preferences System

Exporting Fruit and Vegetable Products to the EU Market Using the GSP+ Preferences System.

Uzbekistan has held GSP+ beneficiary status since April 2021, and on November 22, 2023, the European Union extended this status until December 31, 2027.