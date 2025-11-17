Cybersecurity strategy forms foundation of Azerbaijan’s national security architecture - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Information security and cybersecurity strategy constitute the foundation of Azerbaijan’s national security architecture, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to participants of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecommunication Development Conference, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that, in line with the document “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, the development of the digital economy has been defined as one of the country’s main strategic directions. “We attach particular importance to cooperation between the public and private sectors in this area,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.