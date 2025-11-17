AzerGold and Azerkhalcha collaborate to promote carpet-weaving cultural heritage (PHOTO)

“AzerGold” CJSC and “Azerkhalcha” OJSC have launched a joint project dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan’s traditional carpet-weaving art.

Within the framework of the initiative, every customer who purchases the “Gasimushagi” and “Chelebi” carpets—belonging to the “Azerkhalcha” brand and representing the Karabakh carpet-weaving school—will receive special gifts: the silver coins “Lachin” and “Karabakh carpet - Chelebi” silver coins produced by “AzerGold” CJSC and engraved with the traditional ornaments of the “Gasimushagi” and “Chelebi” carpet designs.

The main goal of this unique collaboration is to contribute to the promotion of national cultural heritage by integrating Azerbaijan’s ancient carpet-weaving traditions with modern mining industry practices. The project also aims to introduce a broad audience to original artistic interpretations of the rare masterpieces of Azerbaijani carpet art, distinguished by their unique ornaments, rich color palettes, and symbolic compositions.

The art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage 15 years ago, is experiencing a new and modern period of development while preserving its national values.

The joint initiative of these two national brands unites a coin collection dedicated to the Karabakh carpet-weaving heritage with original carpet samples, creating a spiritual bridge that connects tradition with modernity and the past with the present.