KazMunayGas talks localization of oil/gas equipment with Estonian firm

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Estonian Tallinna Masinatehas OÜ plans to localize production in Kazakhstan, KazMunayGas (KMG) state energy company said, Trend reports.

The issue was reviewed at a meeting between KMG Chairman Askhat Hassenov and Vadim Martynov, CEO of Tallinna Masinatehas OÜ.

Discussions focused on localizing production in Kazakhstan, a strategic priority for KMG aimed at increasing domestic content. Hassenov emphasized the importance of producing high-quality oil and gas equipment domestically, while also introducing advanced technologies, training specialists, and developing service capabilities.

Both sides expressed readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across key areas.

Founded in 1865, Tallinna Masinatehas OÜ is the largest manufacturer of air-cooling units in the Baltic region and has broad expertise in designing and producing heat exchange and other industrial equipment.