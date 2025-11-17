Baku hosts hybrid diplomatic briefing, offering glimpse into WUF13’s global impact (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ Azerbaijan's Baku hosted a hybrid briefing session on November 17 for the country's accredited diplomatic corps in preparation for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which the country will host in 2026, Trend reports.

The forum, themed “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” is set to take place from May 17-22, 2026. It will convene a diverse range of participants, including government representatives, municipal authorities, private sector stakeholders, civil society groups, youth, academia, and international organizations.

During the briefing, key remarks were delivered by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator for WUF13; Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company; and Edlam Yemeru, Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation at UN-Habitat. A video message from UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach was also shared.

The session provided a detailed overview of WUF13, highlighting the forum’s objectives, preparatory activities, scheduled events, thematic discussions, and various opportunities for collaboration and engagement.

Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator of WUF13, welcomed attendees and highlighted the high-level participation expected at the forum, including heads of state, government officials, and ministers.

“WUF13 offers a unique platform for Azerbaijan to strengthen international cooperation in sustainable urban development while showcasing the country’s achievements in urbanization and its forward-looking vision. Azerbaijan has introduced new initiatives to the Forum, and for the first time in its history, a Summit involving heads of state and government will be held. This reflects our nation’s commitment to the global urban agenda and active leadership in international city transformation processes. We are confident that WUF13 will play a crucial role in advancing more sustainable, inclusive, and people-centered urban development,” he emphasized.

Later, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach conveyed her appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for hosting this important meeting in a video message.

“WUF13 will serve as a pivotal moment for all partners to reaffirm their commitment to ensuring access to ‘decent housing for all,’ a foundation for human dignity, security, and climate action, the cornerstones of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Forum will also provide an important opportunity to celebrate the decade since the adoption of the ‘New Urban Agenda,’ highlight the progress achieved, and address housing challenges for the coming decade,” she stated.

Participants were also informed that comprehensive preparatory and coordination efforts are being conducted across all key operational areas to ensure the Forum is organized to the highest standards.

Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Operational Company, provided an in-depth overview of the preparations at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the Forum. He outlined the work undertaken to define various functional zones, build the necessary infrastructure, and ensure the high-level organization of all aspects of the event. Emphasizing the core principles guiding the preparations, he said that coordination across all operational areas is being conducted with sustainability, security, and accessibility in mind.

“Our goal is to establish an exemplary international platform in Baku that meets the highest organizational standards and promotes inclusive, global cooperation,” Mammadov added.

During the briefing, Edlam Yemeru, Director of the Department of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation at UN-Habitat, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Forum’s concept and program.

The session continued with a dynamic question-and-answer segment and open discussion, allowing participants to engage directly. The hybrid-format briefing was attended by leading representatives from diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan, bringing together around 100 diplomats.

