Baku today is also an international hub for digital cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. By hosting the World Telecommunication Development Conference, Baku is not only a global telecommunications center today but also an international platform for digital cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to participants of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecommunication Development Conference, Trend reports.

The President noted that, within the framework of the conference, the opening of an ITU Regional Acceleration Centre in Baku is planned, adding: “This Centre, which will become part of the ITU’s global innovation network, will transform into a leading platform for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.”