Kazakhstan establishes national platform under new AI legislation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakhstan’s president has signed a law establishing the country’s first regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, setting principles for safety, transparency and accountability in the development and use of AI technologies, the presidential office said, Trend reports.

The law defines AI systems as objects of informatization and formally recognises them as tools to help people achieve specific tasks. It also introduces a responsibility framework, making owners, operators and users accountable according to their roles. Owners and operators will be required to manage risks, ensure safety and reliability, and provide user support.

The legislation sets out broader principles including legality, fairness, transparency, explainability, data protection and respect for human decision-making. It prioritises human well-being and privacy, the office said.

The law bans the creation or use of AI systems that employ manipulative or subconscious techniques, process personal data in violation of national law, or demonstrate other prohibited capabilities, in order to protect individuals, businesses and public order.

To improve public awareness, the law introduces mandatory labelling for goods, services and works generated with the help of AI.

In line with global trends, Kazakhstan also established a legal basis for a national AI platform, which will support the development, training and pilot deployment of software products and models for limited periods.