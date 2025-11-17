Uzbekneftegaz rolls out pilot scheme for mobile high-pressure CNG delivery

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. At the instruction of the government, Uzbekneftegaz JSC has launched a pilot project to transport compressed natural gas (CNG) using high-pressure mobile containers, Trend reports via the Uzbekneftegaz.

The primary objective of this initiative is to ensure a continuous and reliable gas supply to filling stations in the Fergana Valley, an area where pressure drops in trunk gas pipelines are commonly experienced during the winter months. This initiative aims to maintain stable fuel availability for both vehicles servicing social infrastructure and private passenger vehicles.

To execute this project, Uzbekneftegaz has entered into agreements with three leading Chinese manufacturers: Himile Mechanical Manufacturing (Shandong) Co., Ltd., Luxi New Energy Equipment Group Co., Ltd., and Xinjiang Silk Road Golden Camel Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. These contracts encompass the construction of a compressor station, the supply of 150 high-pressure mobile containers, the provision of a testing stand, and the acquisition of specialized transport vehicles.

A ceremony was recently held in Kokand to mark the delivery of 30 purpose-built vehicles intended for the transportation of the mobile gas containers.

The compressor station currently under construction will be capable of compressing up to 270,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day, increasing pressure from 10 kgf/cm² to 250 kgf/cm², and loading the gas into mobile containers. This will enable partial coverage of winter gas demand for vehicles servicing social sector facilities and private automobiles.

Meanwhile, each mobile container is designed to hold 6,000 cubic meters of natural gas, sufficient to refuel an average of 300 passenger cars. In total, the system will allow refueling up to 15,000 vehicles per day.