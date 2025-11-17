Iran and Azerbaijan plan to ink MoU in digital sector – minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ Iran and Azerbaijan are preparing to sign a memorandum on cooperation in the digital sphere, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Seyed Sattar Hashemi told Trend at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku.

Hashemi noted that efforts are underway to formalize collaboration, with Azerbaijani Minister Rashad Nabiyev discussing the memorandum and the establishment of a joint working group to ensure effective cooperation. "We are committed to progressing in this direction," Hashemi emphasized.

The minister acknowledged Azerbaijan's remarkable achievements in the realm of information and communication technologies (ICT) in recent years. He highlighted the ICT ecosystem that has been developed in Baku over several phases, as well as the various projects implemented under the auspices of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), underscoring their regional importance.

"The convening of ITU delegations in Baku to assess digital progress is indicative of Azerbaijan’s significant advancement in this domain. The rate of development is exceptionally high, and we believe this creates promising prospects for the people. Azerbaijan is our friendly country. Our cultural affinity and shared values serve to further strengthen our cooperation," he said.

Hashemi also outlined upcoming joint projects between the two countries, including mutual exchange of knowledge and expertise, as well as coordination on cross-border frequency management to eliminate interference.

“For many years, there have been issues with frequency interference between border mobile operators, and the parties are now moving toward a constructive resolution,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel