Euronews Academy launches training program on digital journalism in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. On November 17, another training course on “Digital Journalism” began as part of the “Euronews Academy” project, jointly initiated by the Media Development Agency and Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Euronews Baku Executive Director Fernando Soares noted that the Euronews Academy program is an important platform for sharing international media experience with journalists.

He noted that the “Digital Journalism” training provides participants with the opportunity to master global media standards and the practical application of new technologies.

Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Natig Mammadli, emphasized that media development is directly linked to innovative approaches and increased professionalism. He noted that the international projects mentioned contribute to strengthening the digital skills of local journalists and the sustainable development of the media environment.

The first day of the training was devoted to the topic of “Digital news gathering and data-driven journalism.” Tuba Altunkaya, a renowned expert at Euronews and a multimedia journalist with over 14 years of international experience, introduced participants to the principles of data analysis, fact-checking, and structuring stories in a digital environment.

The training continued with interactive lectures, group assignments, and video analysis.

The training program, which will be conducted by Tuba Altunkaya, a renowned expert at Euronews, a multimedia journalist with more than 14 years of international experience, and Akis Tatsis, head of Euronews' Greek service and Euronews' Tashkent bureau, will include sessions on “Social Media and YouTube Channel Management” and “Mobile Journalism.”