Estonia’s FM in Washington to address NATO’s Eastern Flank security

Today, he is scheduled to testify before the U.S. Congress Helsinki Commission, offering insights on security and deterrence along NATO’s eastern flank. The hearing will be broadcast live at 10:30 p.m. Estonian time.

As a witness, Minister Tsahkna will provide an overview of recent hybrid threats directed at Estonia and other NATO allies, along with the measures being implemented to enhance deterrence.

"Appearing before the Helsinki Commission offers a valuable opportunity to engage with U.S. senators and members of Congress on the evolving security challenges we face," Tsahkna stated ahead of his testimony.

During his visit to Washington, the foreign minister will also hold discussions on Capitol Hill and take part in roundtable dialogues at the German Marshall Fund, the America First Policy Institute, and the Atlantic Council. The latter session, focused on regional security, will begin at 8:30 p.m. Estonian time and will be available online with prior registration.

On November 18, Minister Tsahkna and New York City Council Member Keith Powers (District 4) will inaugurate a section of street in Manhattan named “Ernst Jaakson Way,” honoring the distinguished Estonian diplomat. More information about Ernst Jaakson’s life and legacy is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

On November 19, the foreign minister will meet with Guy Bernard Ryder, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs; Amandeep Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and Envoy on Technology; and several permanent representatives to the United Nations. Minister Tsahkna will also meet with members of the Estonian community in New York.