Kazakh delegation delves into Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity strategies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A delegation led by Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Doszhan Musaliyev visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, the guests first visited Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Center.

Moreover, it is reported that they were provided with information about the center's activities and training programs.

As part of the visit, the delegation also visited the Electronic Security Service. In the course of the meeting, an exchange of views on cooperation opportunities took place.

Afterwards, the guests visited the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

During a meeting with Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov, information was provided on the organization and principles of operation of cyber centers in Azerbaijan.

The Kazakh side expressed interest in studying Azerbaijan's experience in the field of cybersecurity.