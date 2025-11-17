Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan take co-op to new heights with $1B trade boom

This figure was underscored during the discussions between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, which were held in a limitedformat at the Kuksaroy Residence.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation and the enhanced frequency of exchanges across various sectors. They highlighted the regular convening of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as the successful execution of cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

A particular emphasis was placed on fostering increased bilateral trade and strengthening practical cooperation in key areas such as industry, energy, transportation, mechanical engineering, agriculture, and water resource management.

Both sides also underscored the importance of expanding interregional cooperation, agreeing to host the 3rd Forum of Regions in Khiva.

The heads of state further engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on pressing regional and international issues.

President Berdimuhamedov arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on November 16–17, during which he also participated in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.