Bosnia, U.S. agree to accelerate South Gas Interconnection Project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States agreed on the need to accelerate the implementation of the South Gas Interconnection project, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Foreign Ministry.

This was stated during a meeting between Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, and the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in BiH, John Ginkel.

On this occasion, Minister Konaković emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States have a strategic partnership based on friendly relations, shared values, and long-standing trust.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the need to deepen cooperation in all fields, particularly in economic development, energy, and reform processes. In this context, they agreed on the need to accelerate the implementation of the South Gas Interconnection project, highlighting the importance of ensuring Bosnia and Herzegovina’s energy independence and its integration into broader regional and European energy flows.

It was concluded that Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States will continue to work together to strengthen economic prosperity, attract new investments, and accelerate reform processes, which are a prerequisite for the overall social and economic progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina.