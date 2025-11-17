Azerbaijan exhibits clear vision for sustainable urban dev't - UN-HABITAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan demonstrates a clear and strong vision for sustainable urban development, the Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge and Innovation at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), Edlam Yemeru, told reporters, Trend reports.

She made this statement at the conclusion of a briefing for the diplomatic corps on the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"The selection of the host country and city for the World Urban Forum is based on a rigorous and competitive process. Interested cities and countries submit their applications and proposals to UN-HABITAT, which conducts a thorough evaluation. Key criteria include the city's and country's commitment to sustainable urban development, affordable housing, and related issues," she said.

According to her, the city's and country's capabilities in terms of logistics and infrastructure are also assessed to ensure that the forum participants receive a high level of hospitality.

“Based on these indicators, it was determined that Azerbaijan's Baku fully meets all requirements. We are convinced that Baku and the country as a whole demonstrate a clear and strong vision of sustainable urban development and progress in ensuring adequate housing,” Yemelu emphasized.

She noted that Baku is a unique city and venue for the forum.

“Culture and modernity, tradition and innovation are harmoniously combined here, which means that the city is capable of offering many promising solutions in the field of sustainable development. That is why Azerbaijan was chosen as the host of the World Urban Forum,” she said.

According to her, the forum opens up significant opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Central Asian region.

“This is a chance to establish international ties, present the experience and practices of Azerbaijan and the region on the world stage, and strengthen partnerships between countries to jointly promote sustainable urban development and affordable housing,” the official added.

Meanwhile, WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026. The forum is being held as part of the cooperation between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) and the Government of Azerbaijan. The event will bring together representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as international organizations from around the world.