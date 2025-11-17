Pakistan set to expand direct flights to Azerbaijan, minister says (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ Pakistan is planning to establish direct air connections from additional major cities to Azerbaijan, further strengthening ties between the two countries, Pakistan’s Minister of Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku, Khawaja noted that Pakistan has already increased direct flights to Azerbaijan, with tens of thousands of Pakistani citizens traveling to the country in the past year.

"We are working on creating air links with new cities. Currently, direct connections exist from Lahore and Islamabad, but soon flights from other major cities will also be available," she said.

Khawaja highlighted growing collaboration in the startup ecosystem.

"About two-thirds of Pakistan’s population is youth, who are highly innovative and entrepreneurial, providing practical solutions to real-world challenges. We aim to support initiatives like these, including exchange programs with Azerbaijan," she said. She added that the Pakistan Startup Fund, operating on a fund-of-funds model, encourages participation from partner countries to promote innovation within Pakistan.

The minister also invited Azerbaijani startups to participate in joint incubation programs at Pakistan’s eight national incubation centers, one of which has been recognized as an accelerator by the UN Telecommunication Institute (ITU). "This initiative will foster business ties, mutual learning, and closer people-to-people connections," she said.

National Incubation Centers and Opportunities for Collaboration

"Our ministry oversees eight national incubation centers, providing comprehensive support for startups. One of these centers has even been recognized as an accelerator by the UN Telecommunication Institute (ITU). We are eager to welcome Azerbaijani startups to collaborate and co-incubate with us," she said.

This initiative will not only strengthen business partnerships and foster mutual learning but also help cultivate closer people-to-people connections. Our efforts within the startup ecosystem are fully aligned with this goal, and collaborating with Azerbaijan is always a source of great pride and pleasure for us," she said.

Collaboration in Information Security and Cybersecurity

Khawaja also highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation with Azerbaijan in cybersecurity.

"Azerbaijan is a trusted and reliable partner for us. In today’s world, information security and cybersecurity are just as critical as national defense. Safeguarding our digital borders is essential for both nations.

Protecting critical information infrastructure is now as vital as securing military assets. These systems play a key role in resilience against climate-related disasters and ensuring uninterrupted communications during national or international crises. Strengthening cooperation on cyber threat intelligence is particularly crucial," she emphasized.

National Data Sharing Platform and Digital Sector Development

"Pakistan is set to launch a national data sharing platform, with a pilot scheduled for December. This initiative will unlock the full potential of the country’s digital ecosystem and provide access to a range of sub-systems we plan to develop. These encompass e-security, e-government, education technology (edtech), health technology (healthtech), financial technology (fintech), and other key sectors. Each area will have a dedicated development plan to ensure targeted growth and innovation," the minister concluded.

