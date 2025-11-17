Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan strengthen co-op with package of agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. In the aftermath of discussions between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, the leaders signed a Joint Statement and secured a wide-ranging set of bilateral agreements in critical sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

Under the gaze of the presidents, the following documents were signed and exchanged:

– Treaty on the functioning of the Uzbek-Turkmen border trade zone;

– Agreement on cooperation in healthcare and medical science;

– Agreement on the further development of cooperation in agriculture;

– Protocol on amending the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the prevention and elimination of consequences of emergencies;

– Protocol on amending the intergovernmental agreement on international road passenger and freight traffic;

– Program of cooperation between the Ministries of Justice for 2026-2027;

– Program of cooperation in the sphere of culture for 2026-2027;

– Memorandum on cooperation in the supply of railway wagons for the transportation of petroleum products and liquid chemical cargo;

– Memorandum of understanding on ensuring biological safety;

– Memorandum between the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the establishment of the Uzbek-Turkmen expert council;

– Memorandum on cooperation between the Institute of Legislation and Legal Policy under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Institute of State, Law, and democracy of Turkmenistan;

– Roadmap for cooperation in forestry for 2026-2030;

– Agreements on cooperation in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and humanitarian spheres between the khokimiyats of Surkhandarya and Kashkadarya regions and the khyakimlik of Lebap velayat, the khokimiyat of Tashkent region, and the khyakimlik of Akhal velayat, the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, and the khyakimlik of Dashoguz velayat.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan exceeded $1 billion last year. The two leaders stressed that the current momentum creates favorable conditions to increase this figure to $2 billion.

President Berdimuhamedov arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on November 16–17, during which he also took part in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.