BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. STEAM education in Azerbaijan has reached hundreds of thousands over the past five years, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at the opening ceremony of the International STEAM Azerbaijan Festival, Trend reports.

The minister highlighted that STEAM Centers now cover 21 regions across the country.

"This project engages over 300,000 students. Already, a quarter of students in grades 3-9 are participating. We are also expanding the program into newly built and renovated schools," he said.

Amrullayev added that STEAM has become a cornerstone of educational reform.

"In the 2027–2030 strategy, STEAM will form the core content of Azerbaijan’s education. Next academic year, Karabakh University will begin teacher training in individual STEAM subjects," the minister added.

STEAM blends science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics into an interdisciplinary program. The arts, creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork are integrated with analytical and technical skills, unlike the STEM model. Physics and biology, computers and digital tools, design and building, music and writing, numbers, and patterns are taught.

Karabakh University is an institution of higher education founded in 2023 under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is situated in the city of Khankendi within the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

