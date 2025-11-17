Deputy minister praises Azerbaijan's nationwide broadband internet potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ Azerbaijan is among the few countries in the world capable of providing full broadband internet coverage across its entire territory, Samaddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said at a press conference on the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Trend reports.

He pointed out that roughly 2.6 billion people around the globe are still left in the dark when it comes to meaningful internet access.

"The primary goal of WTDC-25 is to expand accessible and high-quality internet connectivity for this population and reduce the global digital divide. Azerbaijan is one of the very few countries capable of ensuring 100 percent broadband coverage nationwide. This allows us not only to serve as a regional example but also to share our expertise and knowledge on the global stage," Asadov said.

The deputy minister also emphasized the significance of hosting the conference in Baku.

"Holding this conference in Baku is of great importance for both Azerbaijan and the region. It serves as a critical platform to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and enhance international recognition. Approximately 2,500 representatives from over 160 countries are attending, including delegations from the United States, Germany, Türkiye, Russia, France, Israel, Japan, China, and others. Delegations at minister and deputy minister levels from nearly 60 countries are participating. Additionally, more than 500 young professionals are taking part, providing both international and Azerbaijani youth with opportunities to follow global technology trends and establish international collaborations," he said.

Asadov added that the conference will adopt a global digital development roadmap for 2026-2029, identify new regional initiatives and priorities, and pay special attention to strengthening digital capabilities in least developed countries, landlocked nations, and small island states.

"We are confident that this event will make a significant contribution to promoting global digital inclusion and sustainable development," he concluded.

Today, the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) has begun with its opening ceremony at Azerbaijan's Baku Convention Center. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have co-organized the conference, which will focus on "Universal, Meaningful, and Affordable Connectivity for an Inclusive and Sustainable Digital Future."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel