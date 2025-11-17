Azerbaijan’s Digital Silk Way to bridge global connectivity gaps, ITU chief says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Digital Silk Way project implemented by AzerTelecom will strengthen Azerbaijan's international digital connectivity, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Trend reports.

“The Digital Silk Way project, connecting Azerbaijan with Georgia and further with Europe through a new fiber-optic backbone channel, is expected to further enhance international connectivity and the resilience of digital infrastructure,” she said.

In addition, the ITU Secretary-General emphasized that the “Digital Azerbaijan 2030” strategy stimulates digital transformation through investments in cloud services, smart infrastructure, and data centers that can support artificial intelligence.

“I believe that such initiatives truly demonstrate the power and importance of global connectivity. This is the unifying theme of WTDC-25, where we will gather over the next two weeks to develop a global agenda for digital development,” Doreen Bogdan-Martin said.