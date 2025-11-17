Iran's Sina Bank tallies allocations to economic sectors in 7M2025

Sina Bank allocated 2.01 quadrillion rials ($3.37 billion) to various economic sectors in the first seven months of the current Iranian year. This included 1.01 quadrillion rials in loans and another one quadrillion rials in guarantees and letters of credit. These measures aim to boost the private sector and support sustainable development

