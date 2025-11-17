Kazakhstan, Estonia seek to ease trade barriers and expand transport links

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Estonian President Alar Karis during Karis’ state visit to Kazakhstan, discussing trade barriers, transport links and cooperation in international organizations, the presidential press office said, Trend reports.

Tokayev said Estonia is a 'strategic partner' for Kazakhstan and noted that bilateral relations are developing steadily. He stressed that Astana is keen to expand access to Estonian seaports and boost trade flows. "We face no major problems, but the potential for cooperation is very large and must be explored," he said.

Karis said both countries maintain strong political ties and that existing challenges in trade and logistics can be resolved. He noted that Estonian and Kazakh businesses are already exploring joint projects, with several agreements expected during the visit.

Both sides also discussed the importance of cooperation at the United Nations and other international bodies. Karis said the UN requires reforms to better address global instability, while Tokayev expressed hope that the visit would deepen cultural and economic exchanges.