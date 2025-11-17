bp supporting psychological rehabilitation education in Azerbaijan

bp today publicly presented the Azerbaijani translation of another internationally recognized academic book for educational institutions, bringing the total number of bp-supported academic resources to 30.

This initiative is part of bp’s broader educational programme aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning at Azerbaijani universities by providing access to world-class academic materials, knowledge, and expertise. It marks another significant milestone in bp’s long-term commitment to educational development in the country.

The newly translated book, Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD: A Comprehensive Therapist Manual by Patricia A. Resick, Candice M. Monson, and Kathleen M. Chard, is intended for specialists in cognitive processing therapy (CPT) for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is recommended as a valuable resource for psychology faculties and healthcare organizations engaged in trauma rehabilitation.

CPT is internationally recognized as a best practice for PTSD treatment and is already applied in Azerbaijan to train professional psychologists specializing in trauma care. The book focuses on adapting CPT for specific populations, including combat veterans, making it highly relevant for addressing war-related trauma in Azerbaijan.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “We believe the book is of critical importance to the rehabilitation of people who suffer from war stress and other kinds of traumas. By supporting the publication of the book, we hope to help strengthen psychological rehabilitation in Azerbaijan, including mental health rehabilitation of people who have suffered emotional and psychological trauma. It will also help further enhance the knowledge and skills of people specializing in the treatment of trauma survivors, as well as raise awareness among those affected by PTSD and their family members.”

The book is bp’s gift to educational institutions, psychology faculties, and healthcare establishments engaged in trauma rehabilitation.

The book translation and publication initiative was implemented by the international charity organization For Azerbaijan as part of its flagship project, Building up Psychological Rehabilitation Capacity in Azerbaijan, which focuses on sustainable solutions for vulnerable groups. bp contributed 19,700 AZN to cover translation and publication costs.