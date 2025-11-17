Azerbaijani Army celebrates National Revival Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Pursuant to the 2025 events plan, a series of events were held in the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of 17 November—National Revival Day, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The events commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers highlighted the restoration of the tricolor flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic during the session of the Supreme Soviet of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, convened in its new composition on November 17, 1990, describing it as the starting point of the nation’s journey from national revival to national progress.

They also provided comprehensive information underscoring that 17 November, National Revival Day, represents one of the key milestones in the Azerbaijani people's struggle for freedom and holds significant historical importance in the restoration of the country’s independence.

Today, 17 November, National Revival Day, is celebrated by the Azerbaijani nation across the entire country with profound pride and honor thanks to the liberation of the lands from occupation by the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The musical performances, cultural programs, and other events presented as part of the series were received with great interest and enthusiastic applause by the attendees.

