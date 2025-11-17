Iran's Isfahan Province elevates foreign investment attraction from early 2025
Foreign investment in Iran’s central Isfahan Province has surged dramatically, rising 39-fold since the start of the current Iranian year. The province attracted $254 million across 20 projects, compared to just $195,000 in the same period last year. Officials attribute the jump to stronger government support and streamlined administrative procedures.
