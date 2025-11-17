Estonia signals investment interest in Kazakhstan across multiple sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Estonian President Alar Karis discussed deepening economic ties, with Karis highlighting Kazakhstan as Estonia’s most important partner in Central Asia, the presidential press office said, Trend reports.

Karis said Estonia is ready to act as a gateway for Kazakh companies to the European Union. "Beyond transit and logistics, Estonian businesses are keen to invest in Kazakhstan," he said, noting the business delegation includes 40 firms in logistics, ICT, cybersecurity, education, and technology.

Karis emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as a regional leader in Central Asia and outlined the EU’s intent to strengthen transport and connectivity ties through the Global Gateway initiative.

The two sides reaffirmed the strategic nature of bilateral cooperation and the potential for increased investment and trade flows between Kazakhstan and Estonia.