EBRD highlights robust GDP growth and calls for more in-depth reforms in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 17. Uzbekistan’s economy is expanding at a rapid pace, though continued fiscal discipline and deeper structural reforms remain vital for maintaining stability, Andi Aranitasi, Director and Head of Uzbekistan at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), wrote on his LinkedIn channel, Trend reports.

“At the EBRD, we strongly believe that the private sector is the engine of innovation and change. Uzbekistan’s economy is experiencing fast growth, with real GDP expanding by 7.6 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong private consumption, investments, and buoyant exports. At the same time, continued fiscal consolidation and further progress on banking and other critical reforms will be essential to ensure this growth remains sustainable and to preserve macroeconomic stability,” he wrote.

He noted that he had the privilege of speaking at the EBRD’s Star Venture Info Session and participating in a seminar organized by the Europe-Uzbekistan Association for Economic Cooperation (EUROUZ) and the Belgian Trade Commission, which brought a 21-company Belgian business delegation exploring trade and investment opportunities in Uzbekistan.

“Through Star Venture, we are proud to support high-potential startups with mentorship, advisory services, and access to global networks, helping them seize opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market,” he added.

Meanwhile, as of September 30, 2025, the EBRD’s project portfolio in Uzbekistan stands at 2.8 billion euros. All in all, the Bank has put its money where its mouth is, shelling out 5.35 billion euros across 188 strategic initiatives in the country, shining a spotlight on its position as a top-notch investor in Uzbekistan.

The EBRD Star Venture program in Uzbekistan is a non-financial support initiative for high-potential early-stage tech startups and accelerators, offering tailored advisory services, mentorship from international experts, access to investment networks, and capacity-building to help them scale and improve competitiveness. Launched in 2023, the program aims to stimulate the growth of Uzbekistan’s innovation ecosystem by connecting startups with funding opportunities and international expansion.

