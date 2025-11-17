COP29 chief negotiator rolls out Azerbaijan's national statement at COP30 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev delivered Azerbaijan's national statement at COP30 today, the publication of COP29 said on its official social account, Trend reports.

In his remarks, Rafiyev reflected on the historic outcomes achieved at COP29, reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateralism, and confirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to work closely with all Parties to progress climate action, now that its COP29 Presidency has successfully concluded.

He also outlined Azerbaijan's own ambitious climate actions, including its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which brings forward its commitment to reduce emissions by 40 percent by 15 years, from 2050 to 2035.

It also includes Azerbaijan's domestic, regional, and global efforts to protect the Caspian Sea, and he reiterated Azerbaijan's call for the international community to rally around and support efforts to protect this vital resource.

To recall, COP 29—The United Nations Climate Change Conference occurred in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 through 22, 2024. The event convened global leaders and negotiators from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) member states, alongside business leaders, youth, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society, to exchange insights and best practices aimed at enhancing collective and inclusive climate action worldwide.

