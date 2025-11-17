Tokayev notes importance of Azerbaijan’s full accession to Central Asia Consultative Meetings

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. The inclusion of Azerbaijan as a full participant in the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian countries has elevated the Tashkent forum to an event of strategic importance, Trend reports via the Kazakh president’s press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the remark in a letter addressed to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“President Tokayev also praised the organization of the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent. He noted that the substantive discussions across the full spectrum of regional cooperation and the decisions and documents adopted, as well as Azerbaijan’s accession as a full participant, gave the forum a distinctly strategic character,” the communique reads.

Following the Seventh Consultative Meeting, the presidents signed several key documents aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing security, including the decision to admit Azerbaijan as a full participant in the Consultative Meetings.

