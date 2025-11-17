Türkiye announces timeframe for studying black box of plane that crashed in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Decoding the black box of the Turkish C-130 that crashed in Georgia will take two months, Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said, Trend reports.

He noted that the process of obtaining preliminary results will take at least two months.

On November 11, a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft vanished from radar 27 minutes after departing Ganja Airport and subsequently crashed in Georgia. The incident resulted in the deaths of all 20 personnel on board, including crew members.