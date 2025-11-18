Iran multiplies product exports via railways from early 2025

Iran’s rail exports have risen by 40 percent since the start of the current Iranian year. Shipments sailed to 1.85 million tons, a leap from last year's 1.3 million tons during the same stretch. Officials chalk up the growth to a sweetening of tariffs, a smoother wagon supply, and a robust backing from the private sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register