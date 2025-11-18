Kazakhstan’s industrial production picking up steam
Kazakhstan's mining industry grew 9.6% in January–October 2025, while manufacturing grew 5.8% and energy, gas, and related services grew 2.2%. Atyrau, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, and Shymkent saw the most growth. The Industrial Production Index (IPI) was 102.6% in 2024, although industrial production reached 50.098 trillion tenge ($95.94 billion). Industry growth included mining (+0.1%), manufacturing (+6.9%), and water supply (+5.6%).
