Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of “The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone” festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The opening ceremony of "The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone" festival dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the outstanding writer, playwright and screenwriter Magsud Ibrahimbeyov was held at the Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center on November 17, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the event.

Anna Ibrahimbeyova, Director of the Center, expressed her gratitude to everyone who lent their invaluable support in realization of the project. Curator Nigar Rzayeva mentioned that the festival brings together theater, literature, cinema, fine arts and modern thought, thereby forging a vibrant cultural dialogue between the past and the present.

N. Rzayeva emphasized that the festival, created based on the same name play by Magsud Ibrahimbeyov, depicts the pivotal moment when the human spirit stands on the threshold of a great breakthrough.

“The lead character is confused, now knowing where this new stage will lead. Though we are immersed in a technological, fast and exciting “boom,” at a time of rapid transition the inner world of a person and fundamental values remain unchanged,” Rzayeva said.

The festival creates a multi-genre space, profoundly inspired by the author’s creative heritage, which effectively rediscovers the artistic potential of his works. “The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone” play written in the 1960s, reveals the universal themes of choice, responsibility and destiny as questions that remain steadfast in the 21st century.

The event proceeded with a reading of excerpts from Magsud Ibrahimbeyov’s story “Our Oil with Timka” by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Atakishiyev.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the distinguished Russian journalist Mikhail Gusman shared his sincere recollections of his cherished friend Magsud Ibrahimbeyov. He underlined that the opportunity to encounter and communicate with Magsud was nothing short of “a gift of fate” and an immeasurably valuable life experience.

Gusman further noted that he remembers Ibrahimbeyov not solely as an outstanding writer and playwright, but also as a perpetually young and profoundly energetic person.

Mikhail Gusman said he believes that Magsud Ibrahimbeyov will forever remain one of the most valuable sons of Azerbaijan - a person who infinitely revered his country and people, who was loyal to his native land with the whole of his being.

Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center is dedicated to the core mission of preserving the writer's heritage and supporting new cultural initiative, which is effectively perpetuated by the festival seamlessly connecting the past and the present, thereby expanding the space for intergenerational dialogue and reasserting the author’s enduring relevance.